Storm with rain, wind, mountain snow forecast for end of week

SAN DIEGO - Cool weather was forecast in San Diego County today, and a storm from the north could bring rain, wind, and mountain snow to Southern California late next week, the National Weather Service said.

Morning king tides near 7 feet Saturday through Sunday could lead to minor coastal flooding, mainly for low-lying beach parking lots and boardwalks,

the NWS said. Surf will remain relatively light, limiting the flood threat.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be around 65 degrees with overnight lows of 45-50. Valley highs will be 68-73 with

overnight lows of 44-50, forecasters said. Mountain highs were expected to be 64-71 with overnight lows of 40-50. Highs in the deserts will be 79-84 with

overnight lows of 50-60.

Weak northeasterly winds were expected to develop Sunday in the foothills, the NWS said. The northeasterly flow will combine with a brief ridge aloft to bring warmer weather. However, an approaching trough of low pressure could bring gusty westerly winds late Monday into Tuesday, with possible drizzle west of the mountains Monday night into Tuesday.

The notable event next week was expected to be the broad troughing across the western United States on Thursday and Friday, meaning the county could

finally get some meaningful rainfall, the first since October, the NWS said.

Rainfall amounts could exceed a half-inch in some locations, most likely in the foothills and west-facing mountain slopes.

No hazardous marine weather conditions were expected through Wednesday, but gusty onshore winds near 20 to 25 knots were expected by Thursday and Friday.

