Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

VFW Auxiliary, Post 1924 donates to Marines

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/3/2021 at 12:37am

VFW Auxiliary, Post 1924 officers give $2000 to the 1st TSB Battalion; the money was mostly raised by the Miriam Key Honorary Mayor Campaign. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The VFW Auxiliary, Post 1924 gave their annual gifts to members of the Marine Corps on Camp Pendleton, Nov. 23. President Dana McCarthy and Secretary (USMC Ret. Gunnery Sergeant) Shara French presented 1st TSB Battalion with $2,000 in checks for the holiday season.

Most of the $2,000 was raised from the Miriam Key Honorary Mayor Campaign, sponsored by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce and was supplemented by Buddy Poppy donations. The auxiliary is also grateful for the community supporting their efforts and participating in these and other fundraisers. The Auxiliary strives to...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/03/2021 06:46