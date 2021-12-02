VFW Auxiliary, Post 1924 donates to Marines

VFW Auxiliary, Post 1924 officers give $2000 to the 1st TSB Battalion; the money was mostly raised by the Miriam Key Honorary Mayor Campaign. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The VFW Auxiliary, Post 1924 gave their annual gifts to members of the Marine Corps on Camp Pendleton, Nov. 23. President Dana McCarthy and Secretary (USMC Ret. Gunnery Sergeant) Shara French presented 1st TSB Battalion with $2,000 in checks for the holiday season.

Most of the $2,000 was raised from the Miriam Key Honorary Mayor Campaign, sponsored by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce and was supplemented by Buddy Poppy donations. The auxiliary is also grateful for the community supporting their efforts and participating in these and other fundraisers. The Auxiliary strives to...