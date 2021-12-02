Do you support and appreciate unbiased, local, fearless, independent news?

Julie Reeder

Publisher

Have you thought about what would happen if local independent news, which holds our government accountable while reporting local news including stories about criminals on our streets, wasn't around anymore? Over half of the communities in the U.S. have lost their local news organizations and papers.

We believe our community is better than that.

Our most important task is covering the news in Fallbrook and the surrounding communities. In addition to breaking news 24/7, fires and pandemics, we cover planning groups, school districts, sports, nonprofits, chambers of commerce and the people in the community who are doing extraordinary things. We love what we do and we want to do more because we believe it’s important.

We've supported thousands of nonprofits, organizations and groups. In order to continue publishing more than 100 stories a week reaching hundreds of thousands of people we need everyone's help.

We need those of you who can support us to subscribe. The cost of a monthly $5.99 subscription is equal to the price of a specialty coffee once a month, but with thousands of local subscribers, we would be able to do even more amazing things for our community and it would protect us from recessions, business shutdowns, etc.

Our hope is that everyone will support us with an online monthly subscription of $4.99. If you can't afford that, call us and we will work within your budget.

Please remember that your support helps pay for printing, distribution and the salaries of writers, photographers, administrators, and the rest of our staff, all who are members of the communities we serve. Our staff of roughly 40 local residents is dedicated to providing you with the news that you need to live a happy, engaged and informed life.

After covering Fallbrook and the surrounding communities for more than 20 years, we know how generous people who live here are, and our hope and belief is that there will be continued wide support for Village News.

Thank you for the privilege of documenting our lives here in the friendly village of Fallbrook. We appreciate your support.

