City of San Diego mandates all employees must be vaccinated from COVID or face firing

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego City Council passed an emergency ordinance, Nov. 29, requiring all city employees to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 by Wednesday, Dec. 1, or face getting fired.

The mandate will also apply to all future city employees.

City contractors also must be fully vaccinated, but they have until Jan. 3 to do so.

The city did not make it clear what would happen to any city employee who was only partially vaccinated by Dec. 1.

The council voted 8-1 to pass the mandate, with Councilman Chris Cate – the sole Republican on the council – as the lone no vote.

Nearly 2...