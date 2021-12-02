City of San Diego mandates all employees must be vaccinated from COVID or face firing
SAN DIEGO – The San Diego City Council passed an emergency ordinance, Nov. 29, requiring all city employees to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 by Wednesday, Dec. 1, or face getting fired.
The mandate will also apply to all future city employees.
City contractors also must be fully vaccinated, but they have until Jan. 3 to do so.
The city did not make it clear what would happen to any city employee who was only partially vaccinated by Dec. 1.
The council voted 8-1 to pass the mandate, with Councilman Chris Cate – the sole Republican on the council – as the lone no vote.
