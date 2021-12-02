Legionnaires win basketball opener

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School’s basketball team was victorious in the Legionnaires’ 2021-22 season opener.

The Legionnaires had a Nov. 16 home game against Borrego Springs and won by a 65-8 score.

“It was good to get a win,” said Bonsall coach Chuck Colletti.

Colletti wishes the Legionnaires could have had a higher level of competition. “They only had six kids,” he said of the Rams. “The competition level wasn’t what it should have been.”

Bonsall has 12 boys on the roster including three freshmen and two seniors who have not previously played hi...