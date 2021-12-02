Six Warriors given all-league volleyball honors

Riley and Nordeen on first team

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Six members of Fallbrook High School’s girls volleyball team were given all-league honors by the Valley League coaches.

The all-league first team included junior Annie Riley and sophomore Claire Nordeen. The Warriors had no players on the Valley League second team, but senior Sophia Badillo, senior Ashylnn Craven, senior Michelle Pineda, and junior Bailee Aguila were recognized at the honorable mention level.

“It was a great thing. I’m really proud that they worked so hard to get where they were,” said Fallbrook coach Chip Patterson. “They showe...