Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Six Warriors given all-league volleyball honors

Riley and Nordeen on first team

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/2/2021 at 9:13pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Six members of Fallbrook High School’s girls volleyball team were given all-league honors by the Valley League coaches.

The all-league first team included junior Annie Riley and sophomore Claire Nordeen. The Warriors had no players on the Valley League second team, but senior Sophia Badillo, senior Ashylnn Craven, senior Michelle Pineda, and junior Bailee Aguila were recognized at the honorable mention level.

“It was a great thing. I’m really proud that they worked so hard to get where they were,” said Fallbrook coach Chip Patterson. “They showe...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/03/2021 05:24