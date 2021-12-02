Warriors reach water polo CIF semifinals
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Fallbrook High School’s boys water polo team reached the CIF Division II semifinals.
A first-round bye was followed by a 17-3 victory over El Capitan in the quarterfinals, but Clairemont defeated the Warriors in the 11-7 semifinal game. The playoff results gave Fallbrook a final season record of 20-10 including a 4-1 Valley League mark worth second in the league standings.
“It was a really good season,” said Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson. “We knew going into the season that we would be on the competitive end of Division II.”
Although the league...
