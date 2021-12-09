BUSD increases substitute pay

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District increased pay for substitute employees.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote Nov. 10 approved the increases in pay for substitute staff. The daily pay for a day-to-day substitute teacher was increased from $120 to $175 for substitutes at Bonsall Elementary School, Bonsall West Elementary School, Sullivan Middle School, and Bonsall High School and from $140 to $175 for substitutes at Vivian Banks Charter School. The long-term rate starting with the 11th consecutive day was increased from $150 to $210.

“We are experiencing a staffing shortage in a handful of areas,” said BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger. “We are proactively taking these steps to support student learning and safety.”

The classified employee salary for day-to-day student support is now $17 per hour. The hourly substitute rate for custodial, grounds, and other maintenance support is now $20.