Palomar College Foundation raises over $78,500 on Giving Tuesday

The annual fund-raiser broke all previous records, with enough donations to help hundreds of students with scholarships, textbooks and emergency grants.

SAN MARCOS – The Palomar College Foundation raised more than $78,500, Nov. 30, the highest amount ever on a "Giving Tuesday" for the nonprofit Foundation, which provides essential support to Palomar College students throughout the year.

Hundreds of community donations were matched by two generous supporters – a local family foundation and a private donor who has been a long-time supporter of the foundation.

"We are humbled and deeply grateful for this outpouring of financial support for our students," said Palomar College Superintendent/President Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey. "These funds will go a long way toward ensuring that our students are able to continue pursuing their goals, ultimately contributing to our region in meaningful ways."

With donations ranging from $10 to $25,000, the funds raised this week will go entirely toward the foundation's core programs, namely scholarships, textbook assistance and emergency grants, said Stacy Rungaitis, the foundation's executive director.

"When a student receives support from the foundation, a lot of times it makes the difference between them staying in school or not," said Rungaitis. "This was such a significant day for us, as our supporters here at the college and in the larger community came together to show our students this kind of love and generosity.

"We'll be able to help remove financial barriers for hundreds of students as a result of this Giving Tuesday," she added.

Submitted by Palomar College Foundation.