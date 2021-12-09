Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Tree lights up for the holidays

 
Last updated 12/10/2021 at 8:55am

The Tree Lighting at the Fallbrook Community Center is a scaled down event this year, viewed by many live on FaceBook to comply with county coronavirus restrictrictions. The tree will continue to be lit nightly, from 5 to 8 p.m., through Dec. 31. Village News/AC Investigations photo

The Fallbrook High School band, directed by Derek Lee, performs holiday music for visitors to enjoy at the Fallbrook Community Center and on Facebook, before and after the tree lighting. Village News/AC Investigations photo

 

