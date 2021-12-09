Free drought-tolerant plants picked up and planted by Fallbrook residents

A customer carries away the plants he picked out at FPUD's plant giveaway.

FALLBROOK – More than 130 people stopped by the Fallbrook Public Utility District on a Saturday morning in November to pick up their free water-saving succulents. They then went home and started planting.

The sturdy, brightly colored succulents are allowing people to transform their landscape, save water, beautify gardens and ease the workload of gardening. Participants received empty flats, then selected an assortment of 3-inch potted succulents.

Each person walked away with about 28 free plants.

"We have taken out thirsty plants in favor of the succulents," said Alan Wadham.

The giveaway was made possible thanks to grant funding from Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. The plants were sourced locally from Silverthorn Nursery, which uses FPUD's recycled water to irrigate.

FPUD customers look at all the plant options in the parking lot.

"Thank you for the plants, they are doing really well," said Peggy Hanne, who sent in a picture of her transformed garden.

Maryanne Polyascko, a retired Fallbrook teacher, said she was so grateful for the plants and having less weed-pulling, watering and gardening to do. Others used the plants as a preventive measure, to protect their properties.

"I planted them to stabilize the ground behind my house from erosion," said Mike Osborne. "I filled in all the areas that were devoid of vegetation."

The district will be eligible again in two years to apply for more grant funding to do this again.

Participants simply filled out an online application, providing name, address and FPUD account number.

Submitted by Fallbrook Public Utility District.