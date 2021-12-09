BREAKING: I-15 crash near Rainbow Valley Boulevard exit slows traffic

A two vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 15 is slowing traffic, according to a CHP incident report.

The incident report is showing at least one of the two vehicles on the right hand shoulder of the freeway with North County Fire Protection District and CHP responding to the crash, which was first reported at 10:52 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14.

No other information was available at the time of this posting.

CHP spokesman Mike Lassig said it's important to remember to drive safely in the inclement weather.

"Anytime there is inclement weather like this, heavy rain, light rain, we have to reduce our speed because even if the posted speed limit is 70 mph, that is for optimal weather conditions and is just not a safe speed when raining,” Lassig said. “We want to increase our space cushion in between our vehicle and the vehicle in front of us. It will give us the time to react safely and to stop."

Lassig said it's also important to remember not to cross flooded roadways and to always use properly use a seat belt.

"Sometimes roadways wash out, people try crossing them and they get stuck. I remember a few years ago a driver died after getting stuck on a flooded roadway in Sage," Lassig said. "If a driver approaches a road closed due to flooding, they should never try to cross it. What they should do is turn around and find another route."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

