Golden, Grantham, Ozuna and McDowell named Students of Month

Students of the Month for December are, from left, Michael McDowell of Oasis High School, and Madilyn Golden, Sam Grantham and Amiee Ozuna of Fallbrook High School. Village News/Rick Monroe photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Three seniors from Fallbrook High school and one from Oasis High School were recognized at the Dec. 2 awards breakfast at North Coast Church.

The students were selected by Fallbrook Student of the Month, a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring outstanding students in the Fallbrook Union High School District.

The Fallbrook High students honored were Madilyn Golden, Sam Grantham and Amiee Ozuna. Recognized from Oasis High School was Michael McDowell.

Golden was introduced by Lauren Jones, principal, who said she is "sweet" and a straight A student.

The senior was nominated by Brian Kantner, her agricultural teacher. He said Golden is a straight A student who excels in public speaking, winning local, regional and state honors.

"She's a shining star," he said, adding descriptions of her being graceful, extra-resilient, and shared that when she faces adversity, she smiles.

"She's very competitive, hard-working, and intelligent," he added.

Golden's father, Matt, said that as a Marine family they moved a lot and that his daughter's personality reflected her ability to adjust to new friends and situations.

"I knew when she was born that she would be strong," he said. "Maddie grabbed the doctor's hand and wouldn't let go."

He added that in preschool she learned the word obstinate and came home to say, "I'm not stubborn, I'm obstinate."

Active in FFA, Golden said she has raised three pigs for auction and is currently raising a steer. "It's very rewarding and super fun," she said.

Golden said that as a freshman she wasn't interested in public speaking but relented to the challenge of presenting the FFA Creed from memory and answering questions about its meaning and purpose. She placed third in the local competition but decided to work hard at the next level, going on to place first in sectional and regional events and continue on to the state finals.

The red-head senior is also First Princess in the Miss Fallbrook court.

Golden said she would like to attend UC Davis or Cal Poly SLO and become a veterinarian.

In Grantham's introduction by Jones, she commented, "Seeing him on campus, he's constantly friendly, happy and involved with others, and beaming."

Grantham was nominated by his math teacher, Debbie Berg, who noted that he is the fifth and final of the family siblings she taught at the school. "The Granthams produced some pretty amazing children," she said.

Berg said Grantham took her pre-calculus class as a junior and is now taking AP calculus. "He struggled in the beginning but has the drive and is getting it now," she said.

She said Grantham is also taking AP language arts and history, maintaining a 4.16 GPA.

"I see his talent, but he is also very giving," Berg said. Grantham attends North Coast Church, where he has volunteered in its VBS and other programs.

"He's honest, diligent and has character," she added. "He is highly loyal, dedicated, driven, and leads by example. People follow him."

He's participated in the FHS sports of track, water polo and lacrosse, and plans to add tennis to his list in the spring.

Grantham's mother and father also spoke. Lynn said her son does things intentionally and noted he is resilient.

"What blesses me most is he takes his faith seriously," she added. "It's God first, then others, then himself."

His father, Scott, said he was proud of how his son looks out for others and noted how important it is for parents to encourage their children.

Grantham thanked everyone for their support and said he plans to attend either Cal State San Marcos to study biology and become a teacher, or attend the University of Montana and study ecology/environment.

Ozuna was nominated by two teachers, Marin Pinnell and Lt. Col. William Wade.

Pinnell noted that Ozuna has lived with the Pala Band of Mission Indians her entire life and is dedicated to return to serve her culture after she graduates from college.

"She works hard, is dedicated, and caring," the teacher noted. "She takes the highest-level classes and is just a beautiful human."

Wade, who heads the JROTC program, said "Miss O" had a late start in the program but has excelled.

"She's a very special lady," he said. "She's a real warrior and became our command chaplain. Some of her life experiences are a bit rough, but she connects well with people. Others go to her, and she brings her own experiences to others. She has the ability to be discerning."

Wade said Ozuna has a 4.01 GPA and was captain of this year's JROTC academic team that received national recognition during competition in Washington, D.C.

Ozuna's mother, Lenisha Scott, said her daughter spent many long nights studying, showing she was "fiercely strong-willed."

Ozuna acknowledged the tremendous impact her teachers had and said she was proud to represent her tribes – Cupeño and Cheyenne.

She said she plans to attend UCLA to study psychology and become a psychiatrist, or UC Irvine to study political science and become an attorney representing Native American rights.

Ozuna mentioned she may consider the military as well but, if so, it would be the Navy or Army, much to the chagrin of Wade.

McDowell was recommended for the award by Dana Smith, his psychology and photography instructor, who called the student "a good kid, person and student, always helping others."

Smith said that he is quiet, and called him a "throwback" student, not constantly on his cell phone like some students at Ivy High School.

"His focus is on school and helping others," Smith said, adding that "he's the type of person who would be a frontline worker" if he was old enough when COVID-19 came to the U.S.

McDowell's mother, Merelise Davis, said her son attended Fallbrook High School for three years before transferring to Oasis this year. She said he was experiencing some anxiety from distance learning, but that he has thrived since the transfer.

Davis said afterwards that as a former winner of the Student of the Month in 1998, she often bragged about her award to encourage her son. Now, she will be able to brag about him.

Oasis High School is a smaller campus that provides its students with an opportunity either to complete UC/CSU approved courses to accelerate credit accumulation, or to make up deficient credits, in a safe, secure, and supportive learning environment. It boasts of having a well-prepared and dedicated staff, and with the requisite academic resources to achieve and succeed at an individual pace and in a unique way.

McDowell said it was the school counseling department that helped him identify his learning passion. He said he wants to pursue a career in computer science, first one year at Palomar College before transferring to a four-year college.