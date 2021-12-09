Rain Around the Corner; Get Free Sand Bags from County, CAL FIRE

With potentially heavy rains expected around the county early next week, the County of San Diego and CAL FIRE are offering free sandbags to residents who live in the unincorporated areas.

The county has already seen some rain this week and weather forecasters are predicting potentially heavy rains starting Monday night lasting through Tuesday.

As they have in the past, the County and CAL FIRE are providing free bags and/or sand at numerous fire stations for people who live in the unincorporated areas.

Rain can cause flooding and erosion, particularly in areas that aren't covered by plants, landscaping, grass and trees, and in areas that have burned - such as the areas that burned in the December 2020 Valley Fire near Alpine.

Rain runoff can sweep topsoil, mud, plant material and debris off land and downstream where it can damage homes, clog culverts and storm drains, and flood and damage roadways.

Sand and bags, or bags alone, will be available for unincorporated residents at the fire stations located below.

People should call ahead to double-check availability and remember to bring a shovel to fill the bags. Some stations may have a limited supply.

De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422

Fallbrook: Pala Mesa Fire Station #4, 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028, P: 760-723-2024

Palomar Mountain: Fire Station #79, 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060, P: 760-742-3701

Bags Only

