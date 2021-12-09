Scoreboard to be named after Bob Tavano

FALLBROOK – Recently, Fallbrook lost a former member of this small community, Robert Tavano, who passed away peacefully on Oct. 17, at the age of 67. Prior to moving to Cedar City, Utah in 2016, Bob and his wife, Karen, lived in Fallbrook for 30+ years. During that time and long after, Tavano was well known in the Fallbrook and Bonsall communities as he donated countless hours to a number of local nonprofit organizations and clubs, always helping out wherever he could. He was dedicated, focused, full of innovative ideas and he was the backbone of many Local Events.

Fallbrook Sports Association (Ingold Sports Park) is one of the many nonprofit organizations that was impacted by Tavano's good work. He served as president of the organization for five years. He always had a great love for sports and, earlier in life, he was passionate about coaching youth sports programs including baseball, basketball, football and soccer.

The Fallbrook Sports Association is raising funds to honor Bob Tavano with a new scoreboard at Ingold Sports Park.

Fallbrook Sports Association President Bryan Hanewinckel said, "Bob had a special way of encouraging these young players to give their very best! Fallbrook Sports Association is forever thankful for the time Bob gave to our park and for the unforgettable difference he made to the lives of kids, parents and the communities of Fallbrook, Bonsall and North San Diego County. For this reason, we would like to create a memorial at the park, the 'Tavano Scoreboard' to honor Bob and his legacy."

If anyone has an interest in participating in this memorial, the sports association will welcome their contribution and asks that they mail checks to the address below. To get additional information, call Hanewinckel at 760-696-6067 or email him at [email protected] Visit http://www.ingoldsportspark.com to learn more about the community sports park or stop by.

Please mail checks to Fallbrook Sports Association, PO Box 503, Fallbrook, CA 92088-0503.

Fallbrook Sports Association is a local nonprofit, 501 (c)3.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Sports Association.