Village News

A great Christmas play from one of our own

 
Last updated 12/10/2021 at 9:03am



Do yourselves a Merry Merry Christmas and go see Fallbrook's very own Milena (Sellers) Phillips starring in “1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas,” now playing at New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad.

Talk about a way, way far off Broadway production...this play will almost have you standing and laughing in Carlsbad's Pacific Ocean surf with a perfect cast, full of songs both traditional and original with music and lyrics by, again, our Milena (Sellers) Phillips.

If you champion diversity, family and truth, this very clever play written by Dea Hurston, directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, covers it all in an uplifting two-hours, with intermission, of meaningful reflection and fun.

Playing now through Dec. 26, New Village Arts Theatre, 2787 State Street, Carlsbad Village, California.

Ronald Shattuck

 

