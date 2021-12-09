Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Congress needs to rebalance the Supreme Court

 
Last updated 12/10/2021 at 9:04am



This is a scary moment. This term, the 6-3 hyper partisan supermajority on the Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments on some of the most consequential cases of our lifetime. These cases open the door to gutting gun safety laws, further rolling back a woman’s right to choose, and undermining clean air protections.

Our fundamental rights hang in the balance. But there’s a way to fight back, which is why I’m urging Congress to pass the Judiciary Act of 2021.

The Judiciary Act would rebalance the Supreme Court by adding four new seats, giving us 13 judges in total. It’s just what we need to move away from extremely partisan rulings and make the court a more unbiased institution – and it’s been done before. In fact, Congress has changed the size of the Supreme Court seven times already in our nation’s history.

It’s time for Congress to get on board with this crucial bill – before it’s too late.

Carol Morang

 

