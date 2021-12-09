Coast Guard searches for missing woman from cruise ship

U.S. Coast Guard personnel from the San Diego sector joined the Mexican Navy Saturday, Dec. 11, in a search for a woman who reportedly went overboard on a Carnival Miracle cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico.

A woman in her 20s was reported overboard from the balcony of her stateroom about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Adam Stanton.

USCG Southern California tweeted that an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was involved in the search over ocean waters.

Carnival Public Relations sent out a statement Saturday about the incident.

“We advised Carnival Miracle guests this morning of an overboard incident involving one of our guests from the balcony of her stateroom,” Carnival said. “After assisting the U.S Coast Guard with a search, the ship has been released and is proceeding to Ensenada and will then return to Long Beach as scheduled Sunday morning. Our thoughts are with the guest and her family, and our Care Team is providing support.”