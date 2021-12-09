I-15 expansion project to tackle congestion at California-Nevada border

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – With Interstate 15 at their backs, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced Dec. 5 the temporary expansion of the highway in a five-mile stretch between the stateline and Barstow to ease traffic congestion during peak hours.

This stretch of highway between the Nevada border and the California Department of Food and Agriculture Agricultural Station is federally recognized as an economic lifeline corridor due to its role in the supply chain, and for connecting the economic and tourism hubs of Southern California and Las Vegas.

“This five-mile stretch of highway is a critical piece of infrastructure for not only our two states, but for the whole country. However, the hours of traffic deters tourism and goods movement,” said Newsom. “While this is just a temporary solution, the expansion is crucial for continued economic health and resilience in the region and beyond. I thank Governor Sisolak for his continued focus and partnership on this and other shared priorities for Californians and Nevadans.”

“I appreciate Governor Newsom and California’s willingness to work together on this critical issue. Annually, more than 11 million Las Vegas visitors drive in and out of town on I-15 and this is a major step forward while we continue to collaborate and work toward more permanent solutions," said Sisolak.

Average travel times on Sundays and Mondays in the southbound direction can range from three to five hours to travel the 113 miles between the stateline and Barstow. For the five-mile segment of roadway between the Nevada border and the CDFA Agricultural Station where the majority of congestion occurs, Caltrans will use the shoulder as a part-time lane during periods of peak congestion – primarily Sundays and Mondays. This will address a current design constraint of the Interstate going from three lanes to two lanes then back to three lanes within the five-mile section.

The project is estimated to cost $12 million and will be completed with existing California State Highway Account resources. It is expected to begin by mid-spring 2022, with completion anticipated by the end of summer 2022.