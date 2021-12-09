New Southern California Media Network offers advertisers 1.7 million engaged readers spanning from Newport Beach to San Diego and inland to Temecula Wine Country

Five hyper-local independent newspaper media groups combine to offer advertisers engaged print, online and social media audiences across 19 established brands

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA – SoCal Media Network, a newly formed alliance of independent community media news organizations, launched this week offering advertisers an opportunity to reach more than 1.7 million engaged readers of community newspapers, websites and social media channels.

The network is composed of five different independent publishers with 19 standalone publications, websites and social media platforms located in coastal South Orange County, North San Diego County, Temecula Valley Wine Country, Fallbrook, and the greater San Diego area.

The independent publishing groups in the SoCal Media Network are Firebrand Media, Picket Fence Media, Reeder Media, Coast News Group, and San Diego Community Newspaper Group.

Newspapers covering Orange County include Newport Beach Independent, Laguna Beach Independent, Coastal Real Estate, San Clemente Times, Dana Point Times, and The Capistrano Dispatch.

Newspapers covering North San Diego County are The Coast News, The Inland Edition and Village News, which covers Fallbrook, Bonsall, Pala, Pauma, Rainbow, and DeLuz.

Reeder Media owned Valley News covers Southwest Riverside County.

Newspapers covering San Diego County are La Jolla Village News, Beach & Bay Press, The Peninsula Beacon, Uptown News, Downtown News, Mission Times Courier, Mission Valley News, La Mesa Courier, and College Times Courier.

“As established, trusted, independent hyper-local media business operators, we know that audience engagement driven by original, unbiased news reporting coupled with scale across multiple platforms yields results for advertisers,” SoCal Media Network’s Norb Garrett, who is the CEO and Publisher of Picket Fence Media based in Capistrano Beach, said. “By creating this new network, we can offer local, regional and national advertisers a simple, one-stop, cost-effective way to reach these highly desirable audiences through our award-winning media brands across print, digital, social and video.”

Advertisers can place advertising network-wide directly through any of the five member organization’s sales staffs, who can be reached online by visiting the website http://www.socalmedianetwork.com.

Additionally, the group announced the launch of “Explore SoCal,” a print and online staycation guide to Southern California featuring original content and distributed through all of the network’s 19 platforms including 350,000 print copies direct to current readers, news racks and an expanded bonus distribution to key hotel operators in the markets.

“I’m thrilled to align my brands with the other award-winning media brands in this new network,” Julie Reeder, SoCal Media Network member and owner and publisher of Valley News and Village News, said. “Many advertisers have sought effective ways to reach other key marketing areas in Southern California, and our new network now provides the very best media platforms through which to reach key audiences.”

For more information, contact Reeder by email at [email protected] or by calling 760-723-7319.