Village News

Christmas is a time for giving

 
Last updated 12/16/2021 at 11:40am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce held its annual Christmas of Giving event Dec. 8, but it is not too late to make a donation to one of the four chosen nonprofits.

Donations are being accepted until Dec. 20. Checks can be dropped off or mailed to at the chamber office, 111 S. Main Ave. The four nonprofits are Fallbrook Arts Inc., Fallbrook Garden Club, Fallbrook Music Society and the Fallbrook Trails Council.

For more information, call the chamber, 760-728-5845.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

 

Village News

