Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Isaac J. "Ike" Perez

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/16/2021 at 11:06am

Isaac J. "Ike" Perez was born October 13, 1934, in St Croix Island, U. S. Virgin Islands to parents Juan Perez and Haydee (Villafane) Perez. He was raised and educated in Puerto Rico.

After college, he moved to the United States where he made his home for the remainder of his life. Ike and his wife Jan (Hays) Perez were the proud parents of a son, Gary Guy Perez. Both his former wife and their son preceded Ike in death. Ike recently moved to southern Utah where he died of natural causes on Dec. 1, 2021.

Ike was a civil engineer and worked for the Bechtel Corporation for many years. His work took him to many parts of the country as he worked on nuclear power plants during their refueling outages.

After retirement, he and Jan moved to Fallbrook, where for many years they were involved as avocado growers. They were active members of the Newcomers Club and Ike served for several years with the Fallbrook Community Planning Group. He loved to play golf, bridge, and spend time with his many friends. Ike will be truly missed by his nieces and nephews and friends who cherish his memories.

His ashes and those of his son will be spread at a time and place to be determined.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/16/2021 16:33