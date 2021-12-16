Isaac J. "Ike" Perez was born October 13, 1934, in St Croix Island, U. S. Virgin Islands to parents Juan Perez and Haydee (Villafane) Perez. He was raised and educated in Puerto Rico.

After college, he moved to the United States where he made his home for the remainder of his life. Ike and his wife Jan (Hays) Perez were the proud parents of a son, Gary Guy Perez. Both his former wife and their son preceded Ike in death. Ike recently moved to southern Utah where he died of natural causes on Dec. 1, 2021.

Ike was a civil engineer and worked for the Bechtel Corporation for many years. His work took him to many parts of the country as he worked on nuclear power plants during their refueling outages.

After retirement, he and Jan moved to Fallbrook, where for many years they were involved as avocado growers. They were active members of the Newcomers Club and Ike served for several years with the Fallbrook Community Planning Group. He loved to play golf, bridge, and spend time with his many friends. Ike will be truly missed by his nieces and nephews and friends who cherish his memories.

His ashes and those of his son will be spread at a time and place to be determined.