In Memoriam

He said, "If ever there is a tomorrow when we're not together, there is something you should always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we're apart, I'll always be with you."

A.A. Milne

Joyce Phyllis Miller passed away at her beloved home in Fallbrook, on a beautiful day, full of sunshine and birds singing on Tuesday morning, Nov. 30,2021. She was surrounded by love with her children Leonard and Lynne at her side and her dog Jack lying next to her. Just as she had hoped for.

Joyce was born Aug. 5, 1937, in Los Angeles and raised in Ellicott and Colorado Springs, Colorado as a young girl. She grew up on a farm which is where her love for animals began. In her late teens, Joyce moved to Coronado, California where she met and fell in love with her husband, Buck Miller. They were married on Jan. 9, 1957, in a small ceremony at the Santa Barbara Courthouse. Five years later, Joyce, Buck and their children moved to Fallbrook where her home is today.

Joyce loved being a mother and was very active in her children and grandchildren's lives. She attended sporting events, was a Den Mother for Scouts, President of the PTA and volunteered for many causes in her lifetime. As her children got older, Joyce started a career with the Fallbrook School District.

She brought much joy to children throughout her more than 20 years as "Mrs. Miller, the Librarian'' at Maie Ellis Elementary and Potter Junior High. She organized events such as the Chess Club, Book Fair, Be Kind to Animals Week, and Halloween Costume Parades. After her retirement, Joyce volunteered at the Friends of the Fallbrook Library Book Store and numerous animal welfare foundations.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Lynne Padilla of Oceanside and son Leonard Miller of Dana Point, California. Joyce had seven grandchildren: Alan, Mark, Madison, Mackenzie, Laurene, Landon and Leighton. She had two great grandchildren, Benjamin, and Charlotte.

Joyce was able to spend this Thanksgiving with her entire family. It was a blessing for all. Joyce's children would like to thank Care and Support Hospice, specifically Jennifer, her nurse, who provided compassionate, empathetic, and exceptional care.

The family welcomes you to join them for a "Celebration of Joyce's Life" at her home in Fallbrook on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary at 230 W. Aviation Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 or https://fallbrookanimalsanctuary.org/.