Supervisors set Jan. 12 hearing for Pauma Valley ag easement acquisition

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors set a Jan. 12 hearing date to approve the purchase of an agricultural easement on 239.34 Pauma Valley acres.

The supervisors voted 5-0 Dec. 8 to set the hearing date to acquire the agricultural easement for four legal parcels between North Mesa Drive and South Mesa Drive north of State Route 76. A Jan. 12 approval would purchase the easement from R.D. Humason Properties, LLC, for $525,000.

“The purchase of this agricultural easement will have a positive impact on local farmers and on San Diego County’s continued agricultural production,” said Supervisor Jim Desmond.

In August 2011, the Board of Supervisors approved an update to the county's general plan. The update directed county staff to develop a pilot Purchase of Agricultural Conservation Easement program to compensate willing property owners for placing an agricultural easement on their property which would limit future uses and eliminate future development.

The resulting PACE program included three eligibility requirements: the property must have been actively farmed or ranched for at least two years prior to the application, the general plan update must have reduced the property's density, and the property must have had the ability to be subdivided prior to the general plan update.

Between 500 and 600 property owners expressed interest in taking part in the program, and 60 property owners submitted applications for the pilot program. The applications were ranked on criteria established by the PACE advisory group. The primary ranking factor was the density reduction due to the general plan update, and other ranking criteria included agricultural viability and the ability to contribute to the assemblage of the Multiple Species Conservation Program.

The pilot program included a $2 million allocation covering $212,000 for independent third-party appraisals and $15,000 for title and escrow expenses as well as the funding to purchase the easements. The appraisal which determined the value of the agricultural easements used the California Farmland Conservancy Program traditional approach which estimates the market value of the land if unencumbered and the market value of the land with the conservation easement and then determines the easement value by subtracting the encumbered appraisal value from the value of the unencumbered property.

The 10 properties with the highest ranking were appraised during the pilot program. The property owners ranked second and fifth declined the easement offers while the owners of five properties totaling 10 legal parcels provided "willing seller letters" including two Fallbrook ownerships with a combined 138.17 acres.

The acceptance of those five property owners exhausted the available funding, so offers were not made for the remaining ranked properties and appraisals were not made for the properties not ranked in the top 10. In July 2013, the Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of the five properties totaling 738 acres for a cumulative price of $1,694,000.

The 2013-14 budget process allocated $620,000 to complete the purchase of the 10 ranked properties. Two of those owners declined the easement offers while the owner of a 44-acre parcel in Lakeside accepted the easement purchase agreement. The remaining $560,000 was added to the unused $94,000 from the original $2 million to cover future purchases. In December 2013, the county supervisors directed staff to work on acquiring easements from the 16 properties not funded during the pilot program while referring the acquisition costs of those properties to the 2014-15 budget process.

In September 2014, the supervisors approved the acquisition of easements on eight properties for $1,319,850 including a 19.14-acre Bonsall parcel whose easement was valued at $190,000, and that action also directed staff to include up to $1.5 million for PACE acquisitions in the 2015-16 budget. The intent of that budget direction was to have an ongoing program, and the PACE program now has an annual $1.5 million funding allocation.

In November 2016, the Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of an agricultural easement on a 211.54-acre property in Pauma Valley for $608,470. In September 2019, the county supervisors approved the purchase of agricultural easements for 143.41 acres in Rainbow and 154.84 acres in Dehesa.

“This program preserves viable agricultural land which otherwise may be converted to something else,” Desmond said.

On March 3, the Board of Supervisors modified the PACE program eligibility requirements. The density reduction requirement was eliminated and eligibility now only requires that the property must have been actively farmed and/or ranched for a minimum of two years immediately before applying for the program and that the property has A70 (Limited Agriculture), A72 (General Agriculture), RR (Rural Residential), S90 (Holding Area) or S92 (General Rural) zoning. The modification increased the eligible land in unincorporated San Diego County from 101,742 to 628,922 acres.

The Pauma Valley conservation easement would eliminate nine possible residential units which would be allowed on the land, and the property is directly adjacent to the draft North County Multiple Species Conservation Plan Priority Conservation Area. The acquisition would expand the county’s PACE acreage from 2,692 to 2,932.

In addition to the $525,000 appraised value, the county’s costs would also include $5,000 for closing and title costs. The expenses would leave $2,877,435 in the current PACE budget.