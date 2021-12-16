Pala Casino Spa Resort announces New Year's Eve entertainment lineup

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to announce its New Year’s Eve entertainment lineup, featuring some of the top local dance bands. Guests can celebrate the new year throughout the afternoon and late into the evening on Friday, Dec. 31 with an impressive lineup of shows. The high energy events will be held at both the Center Bar and Events Center. Admission is free at each venue.

New Year’s Eve entertainment lineup

Forward Motion – 12:30-4:15 p.m. – Center Bar

Jazmine Roger’s Band *With Special Guest DJ G-Squared – 9 p.m. to 12:40 a.m. – Center Bar

Pulp Vixen – *With Special Guest DJ Eddey – 8 p.m. – 1:15 a.m. – Events Center

All events and promotions are subject to cancellation without notice. Learn more about the upcoming events at Pala Casino Spa Resort by visiting https://www.palacasino.com/entertainment/all-entertainment/.

Pala Casino is still committed to Playing It Safe. All shows continue to have increased cleaning, sanitizer stations, as well as masks and gloves available upon request. For a full list of the property updates and safety protocols at Pala Casino, please visit https://www.palacasino.com/.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa Resort.