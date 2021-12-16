Theatre Talk with a new Christmas hit

Dorothy (Milena (Sellers) Phillips and Javier (Frankie Alicea-Ford) rejoicing as Lizzie (Portia Gregory) looks on at "1222 Oceanfront, A Black Family Christmas" now playing at New Village Arts in Carlsbad.

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

It's a hit! A holiday message for 2021! "1222 Oceanfront, A Black Family Christmas" is the unsurpassed, new family holiday musical tradition for our times.

To be clear, "1222..." is certainly way above the high-water mark of other holiday offerings playing around town. While classics like "Miracle on 34th Street: The Radio Play," or Dr. Suess's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," and "A Christmas Carol" are all to be celebrated, let's at least acknowledge they are done and done and done.

On the other hand, New Village Arts commissioned an inspiring new play to fill us with love this Christmas.

Written with an open heart by local-award-winning playwright Dea Hurston, she identifies with all that is familiar here in north county: Carlsbad. Fallbrook. avocados. lemons. And she even takes a shot at our unchanging weather. Her wit and humor mock without malice.

It has been the family ritual for the past 30 years for Dorothy's loved ones to gather at her big house in Carlsbad. Played by Milena (Sellers) Phillips, Dorothy has been a devoted and hardworking mother who is now ready to embrace the next phase of her life.

An accomplished actor, singer, and songwriter, Miss Phillips sparkles in her role as matriarch. Her two grown sons James Jr. and Javier are both coming home as tradition dictates on Christmas Eve. Attorney James Jr. is driving his successful blogger wife Aadya up from San Diego to join his brother Javier and beau Brian at the family home.

Aadya (Deja Field) portrays a young successful influencer. Even while Aadya is comfortable in her success, she still must deal with the consequences of her mother-in-law. A universal feeling for every new bride.

Like all loving siblings, the brothers cajole and tease each other. Just as Javier (Frankie Alicea-Ford) complains to his brother James Jr. (Kory Laquess Pullam) about how hard he works as a television weatherman in San Diego, I was laughing too hard to hear James' acerbic retort.

James Jr. has perfected his role as the spoiled-mama's boy down to his many endearing boo-boo faces. Every mama will want to hug him.

Fortunately, Javier's endearing presence counter-balances James' antics, restoring equilibrium to the family dynamics. His role as the gay son is portrayed with dignity and appreciation for his loving, adopted mother. Beau Brian (Durwood Murray) introduces merriment on a whole new level with his arrival.

Also expected at the family gathering is Dorothy's meddling sister Lizzie (Portia Gregory) who works at the local post office. Lizzie is hilarious and eccentric. For instance, Lizzie still carries her deceased husband's ashes around with her. At her funniest, Lizzie tries to make a point by saying "that's like the kettle calling the pot black" or something like 'does that make it blackety-black in this case?' Lizzie is all heart and sass.

Sometime before Christmas, Lizzie took it upon herself to introduce Dorothy to her handsome co-worker Victor. As it turns out, he was so encharmed by Dorothy, he cleverly changed his postal route to include her address. It also happens, cowboy Victor is an avocado rancher in Fallbrook. He is played brilliantly by San Diego Opera tenor Victor Morris who radiates charisma.

Phillips wrote all of the original songs for this production. Adapted by musical director John-Mark McGaha, they also incorporate Christmas standards, highlighting the talented cast as they perform each song with joy and clarity. Just wait until you watch the boys re-enact "Go Tell it on the Mountain." It is obvious they have been doing it the same way since they were youngsters.

High praise goes to the insightful co-creators and imaginaries who helped bring this precious and endearing story to the theatre. They are Frankie Alicea-Ford, Kevin "Blax" Burroughs, Milena (Sellers) Phillips, and Dea Hurston.

Director Delicia Turner Sonnenberg also deserves recognition for allowing the actors to live their roles.

Savannah Brittian's vision for the set is spot on with perfect lighting by Violet Ceja and sound by Daniel Johnson-Carter. My only note for the entire show is perhaps choreographer Lesa Green might modify Aadya's movements.

Fact of the matter is that with a very little tweaking "1222 Oceanfront, A Black Family Christmas" could easily become the newest Christmas holiday film. We need the deft touch of the likes of Nora Ephron to bring this bright new story to the world.

While this entire cast is superlative, Hollywood will want Audra McDonald to play Dorothy and Denzel for Victor. So where is an agent when ya need one?

Lizzie (Portia Gregory) giggles when Brian (Durwood Murray) is being managed by Aadya (Deja Fields) in "1222 Oceanfront, A Black Family Christmas."

I predict awards. Lots and lots of awards. The message is fresh. It's funny. It comes across with a clear and pure message told with dignity.

"1222 Oceanfront, A Black Family Christmas" needs to be on everyone's Christmas list. I promise it will even replace James Stewart's "It's A Wonderful Life.".

Playing until Dec. 26 at New Village Arts Theater in Carlsbad at 2787 State Street with plenty of parking at the Coaster station in the rear, guests can stay for a Handel's ice cream next door.

I will anticipate seeing this same show next year; "1222 Oceanfront, A Black Family Christmas" is the freshest show in decades! Bravo.

It is rated 10 out of 10 only because there isn't an 11.

Note: Proof of Vaccination is required for admission to all San Diego area theatres.

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal can be reached at [email protected]