Deck the Halls with San Diego Botanic Garden's annual Botanic Wonderland

Over a mile of pathways meanders through the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory, decorated for the season. Village News/Bonnie Taylor photo

ENCINITAS – San Diego Botanic Garden once again transforms its garden into a twinkling, holiday oasis, as Botanic Wonderland returns Dec. 10-23 and Dec. 26-30.

San Diegans can bundle up in their favorite holiday sweaters to enjoy the nighttime festivities, which include:

• The Garden's exquisite, $6.5 million glass Dickinson Family Education Conservatory artfully decorated for the season

• A 1+ mile pathway with holiday lights that meanders through the Garden's waterfall, gazebo lawn, children's garden, and other specially-lit areas

• Photos with Santa Claus from 5:30- 8:30 p.m. on nights before Christmas

Kid-friendly activities include photos with Santa Claus, writing letters to Santa, and more. Village News/Elena Belevich photo

• Hands-on kids' activities, writing letters to Santa

• Professional carolers strolling the garden from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

• Grabbing a bite and a drink on the gazebo lawn from the different food vendors featured each night

On the nights that SDBG hosts Botanic Wonderland, the garden will open to visitors from 5:30 to 9 p.m., with the last entry at 8 p.m. No daytime tickets, guest passes or free entry for members are permitted for evening hours. Advanced purchase of timed-entry tickets is required. Adult tickets range from $18 to $22, and youth prices range from $10 to $14. Children under 2 years of age are free.

To reserve entry times and for additional information, visit: sdbgarden.org/botanic-wonderland.html.

Submitted by San Diego Botanic Garden.