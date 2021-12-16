Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook Ace Hardware raises funds for FLC

 
Last updated 12/16/2021 at 12:43pm

Fallbrook Ace Hardware Assistant Manager Tresa Yada, left, FLC Executive Director Karla Standridge, center, and FLC Chairman of the Board Susan Liebes pose for a photo after the store raised more than $1,600 for community nonprofits. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Ace Hardware held a "round up at the register" fundraiser for the Fallbrook Land Conservancy in October and raised over $1,600. Fallbrook Ace Hardware is committed to helping the community on many levels, having raised $1,600 for the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, $2,028 for the Fallbrook Foundation for Senior Care and $1,200 for the REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship program.

In addition to those local causes, Fallbrook Ace Hardware has also raised more than $2,500 year to date for Rady Children's Hospital.

Submitted by Fallbrook Ace Hardware.

 

