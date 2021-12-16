Fallbrook Ace Hardware raises funds for FLC
Last updated 12/16/2021 at 12:43pm
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Ace Hardware held a "round up at the register" fundraiser for the Fallbrook Land Conservancy in October and raised over $1,600. Fallbrook Ace Hardware is committed to helping the community on many levels, having raised $1,600 for the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, $2,028 for the Fallbrook Foundation for Senior Care and $1,200 for the REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship program.
In addition to those local causes, Fallbrook Ace Hardware has also raised more than $2,500 year to date for Rady Children's Hospital.
Submitted by Fallbrook Ace Hardware.
Reader Comments(0)