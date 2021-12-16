Fallbrook Ace Hardware raises funds for FLC

Fallbrook Ace Hardware Assistant Manager Tresa Yada, left, FLC Executive Director Karla Standridge, center, and FLC Chairman of the Board Susan Liebes pose for a photo after the store raised more than $1,600 for community nonprofits. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Ace Hardware held a "round up at the register" fundraiser for the Fallbrook Land Conservancy in October and raised over $1,600. Fallbrook Ace Hardware is committed to helping the community on many levels, having raised $1,600 for the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, $2,028 for the Fallbrook Foundation for Senior Care and $1,200 for the REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship program.

In addition to those local causes, Fallbrook Ace Hardware has also raised more than $2,500 year to date for Rady Children's Hospital.

Submitted by Fallbrook Ace Hardware.