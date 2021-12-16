Fun and simple popcorn treats for the holidays
Holiday Popcorn Snowman
The next best thing to building a real snowman, these adorable easy-to-construct popcorn snowmen are sure to be a hit with the kids.
Yield: 10 balls, 5 snowmen (2 balls each)
Ingredients
10 cups popped popcorn
1 (1-pound) package large marshmallows
1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter or margarine
1 teaspoon vanilla
Decorations: sprinkles, licorice, gum drops, cinnamon candies, etc.
Directions
1. Melt marshmallows and butter in a large saucepan.
2. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla.
3. Let stand for 5 minutes.
4. Pour over popcorn and stir.
5. Butter hands well and form into balls.
6. Decorate as desired.
Easy, Elegant Holiday Popcorn
Holiday parties just got better. This sweet confection will bring your holiday festivities to a new level.
Yield: 8 cups
Ingredients
8 cups popped popcorn
1/2 cup milk chocolate chips
1/2 cup white chocolate chips
Candy sprinkles
Directions
1. Spread popcorn in a thin layer on a serving platter.
2. Melt chocolate chips over a double boiler or in the microwave. Drizzle over popcorn.
3. Melt white chocolate chips over a double boiler or in the microwave. Drizzle over popcorn.
4. Immediately sprinkle the desired amount of sprinkles over warm chocolate-coated popcorn.
5. Allow drizzles to set up until firm. Serve.
