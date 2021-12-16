Temecula Valley Hospital RN Adriana Resendez speaks about her husband, Nicholas Resendez, who died from complications of COVID-19 in January 2021. A number of TVH workers and the family of Resendez attended the unveiling of a memorial bench in front of TVH where he died. The family purchased the bench in honor of Resendez and all lives lost from COVID-19. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Temecula Valley Hospital dedicates bench to man who lost his life to COVID-19
A bench memorializing Nicholas Resendez will serve as a quiet spot to rest in front of Temecula Valley Hospital for anyone including hospital staff and Nicholas' wife Adriana, a TVN RN, who will pass by the bench every day she works. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Reader Comments(0)