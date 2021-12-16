Bonsall Sponsor Group to return to in-person meetings

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Sponsor Group will be returning to in-person meetings as of the January 2022 meeting.

The sponsor group’s Dec. 7 meeting was virtual and included a 5-0 vote to return to in-person meetings.

“I like in person,” said sponsor group member Dawn Apsley.

The sponsor group had been meeting at the Bonsall Community Center prior to the coronavirus outbreak. No sponsor group meetings were held from April 2020 to September 2020, and the first virtual meeting occurred in October 2020.

The Bonsall Sponsor Group meets on the first Tuesday of each month. Sponsor group member Larissa Anderson noted that in-person meetings would require ensuring the availability of the facility.

The first Tuesday of January 2022, and thus the next scheduled Bonsall Sponsor Group meeting and the first in-person meeting since March 2020, will be Jan. 4.