By City News Service 

Escondido woman found safe

 
Last updated 12/19/2021 at 8:35pm

Courtesy of Escondido Police Department

Janet Dopp went missing at about 7:06 a.m. Friday from the 1300 block of Charlotte Way,

UPDATE: At-Risk Woman Missing Found Safe

ESCONDIDO - Police found an at-risk woman last seen Friday morning safe tonight in Escondido.

Janet Dopp, 79, went missing about 7:05 a.m. Friday from the 1300 block of Charlotte Way, the Escondido Police Department said.

Police did not release any details regarding how or when she was found.

ESCONDIDO - Police were still searching today for an at-risk woman who was last seen Friday morning.

Janet Dopp went missing at about 7:06 a.m. Friday from the 1300 block of Charlotte Way, the Escondido Police Department said.

She was believed to be wearing a light blue jacket, green sweatpants and walking a small white dog.

Police said anyone who sees her should call 911.

