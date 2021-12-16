Escondido woman found safe

Janet Dopp went missing at about 7:06 a.m. Friday from the 1300 block of Charlotte Way,

UPDATE: At-Risk Woman Missing Found Safe

ESCONDIDO - Police found an at-risk woman last seen Friday morning safe tonight in Escondido.

Janet Dopp, 79, went missing about 7:05 a.m. Friday from the 1300 block of Charlotte Way, the Escondido Police Department said.

Police did not release any details regarding how or when she was found.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, In

__________________________________

ESCONDIDO - Police were still searching today for an at-risk woman who was last seen Friday morning.

Janet Dopp went missing at about 7:06 a.m. Friday from the 1300 block of Charlotte Way, the Escondido Police Department said.

She was believed to be wearing a light blue jacket, green sweatpants and walking a small white dog.

Police said anyone who sees her should call 911.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.