Foundation for Senior Care announces board president Roger Shaver

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care, a pioneering nonprofit founded in 1979 by the former Fallbrook Hospital Auxiliary to establish resources and programs for seniors and adults with disabilities, is excited to announce Roger Shaver is its new board president.

Shaver said, "After my retirement from a career in healthcare, I found myself wanting to continue my service in a meaningful way in the healthcare arena. I reviewed the mission statements and visited a few of the health-related nonprofits in the Fallbrook area. After my visit to the Foundation for Senior Care, I realized that this was the organization that offered to the community all that I was looking for. Of course, I had seen their wheelchair accessible Care Vans all over town. But what I had not known before my visit was all the other services they provide to the Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, and De Luz communities... most of which are provided for only a donation."

The Care Advocate program works to help seniors in many ways with a goal to help them live in a safe and healthy environment so they can remain in their own homes. The Adult Day Care is truly a jewel in the Foundation's crown, offering a great memory care day program that provides much needed respite to family caregivers, giving them an opportunity to rest, perform work, or run errands. And their computer classes for seniors are offered regularly.

"I feel privileged to be able to serve on the Board of Directors and I encourage everyone to stop by and visit our campus to see and explore all the good that we do for our Greater Fallbrook community, and if possible, join us with your time or your donations to continue the service we provide," Shaver added.

The Foundation for Senior Care provides an adult day program, senior care advocacy, Care Van transportation services, computer classes, and grocery delivery to seniors. Since 1979 nearly 10,000 participants have utilized programs and services provided by the foundation.

For more information, visit http://www.foundationforseniorcare.org.

Submitted by the Foundation for Senior Care.