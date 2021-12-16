Four patients transported after collision closes S. Mission Rd at Rocky Crest

Four patients were transported to local hospitals and all lanes on S. Mission near Peppertree are open after being closed on the northbound side, according to North County Fire Protection District. According to witnesses passing by the scene, a traffic collision including an Audi 6 and a BMW SUV incurred moderate damage to the front end of both vehicles. The accident was reported on S. Mission, tonight at 5:46 pm near the entrance to Pepper Tree Park. The northbound lanes were closed at Rocky Crest.