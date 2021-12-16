Teen Dies in Early Morning Accident with Another Teen in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK - A teenager died in an early-morning crash involving another teen driver near Fallbrook Union High School.

At 2:45 a.m, two vehicles were driving in the southbound lanes of South Mission Rd., north of Stagecoach Lane. A 19-year-old man driving a Subaru BRZ veered from the left lane as an 18-year-old man in a Subaru Outback was in the right lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

``For reasons that are still under investigation, the 19-year-old driver of the Subaru BRZ veered to the left, off the roadway and collided with multiple trees,'' Officer Hunter Gerber said. ``The Subaru Outback collided with debris from this collision.''

The California Highway Patrol, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department and the North County Fire/Paramedics responded to the scene. The 19-year-old, a Fallbrook resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old driver from Vista, who was driving a Subaru Outback, remained on the scene and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of reckless driving, according to the CHP.

Traffic at South Mission Road north of Stagecoach Lane was impacted by the accident until 6:20 a.m. No other information was released.

Both the southbound and northbound lanes of South Mission Road were affected from the time of the collision, until approximately 06:20 A.M., as the scene was investigated.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to have contributed to the collision. This incident remains under investigation. Should a member of the public have witnessed this collision, they are encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol at 760-643-3400.