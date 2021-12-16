Letter to the Publisher

Ms. Julie Reeder, this long-delayed letter is written to express my appreciation for your accomplishments as Editor and Publisher of The Fallbrook Village News, the contents of which, after my many years of reading, stand out as somewhat unique in comparison to the other newspapers I’ve read over many years.

While my wife's parents, who moved to Fallbrook back in 1973 from Flintridge/ La Canada, had often mentioned what a wonderful community it was, I had no full appreciation of the extent of its uniqueness!

Growing up in Hollywood with later moves to San Diego and Chicago, from which area I retired in 1992, I regularly depended upon the local press and TV to keep me informed on what was happening nationally and in our local community. While useful and generally reliable, it wasn't until I moved here with my wife and began subscribing to The Fallbrook Village News that I began to realize what I had been missing.

The coverage given to Local Events and support of the many active nonprofit entities has consistently been outstanding over the years. In recent years, in what is to me a significant addition vs. other newspapers, you've included regular articles by local political leaders reporting on items of interest – quite a contrast with the LA Times or the Union Tribune.

Though some of these articles may have been somewhat out of line with what has been promoted by the national press and our leaders, I feel confident that in Fallbrook, your presentation of facts and information echo the feelings of many in our community. Your most recent article "The revolving door, corruption and collusion"'is a case in point. You clearly research the facts and make a strong presentation of what's truly going on behind the scenes!

You are an independent professional with an outlook upon national and local happenings which closely follow my way of thinking. Keep up the good work!

Hollis W. Moyse