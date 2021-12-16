CHP deploys units to combat organized retail theft and highway violence

SAN DIEGO – California Highway Patrol investigators assigned to Border Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force this week led proactive enforcement operations throughout Southern California to combat the ongoing organized retail theft issues plaguing the state.

CHP investigators and officers collaborated with retail industry representatives to work operations at 10 locations in San Diego and Orange counties. The operations resulted in the arrest of 27 suspects for stealing $7,146 in retail merchandise. Some of the arrests were made for violations of California’s Organized Retail Crime law, 490.4(a) Penal Code, which was authored in efforts to reduce the retail theft issues seen throughout the state.

Simultaneously, CHP Border Division conducted special enforcement details in an effort to combat and deter aggressive drivers throughout San Diego, Orange, Riverside and Imperial counties. The efforts of the details resulted in 557 citations issued, seven DUI arrests, 14 arrests for other various criminal offenses, the seizure of $360,000 in U.S. currency, 16.6 grams of methamphetamine and 3 grams of cocaine, as well as the recovery of four stolen vehicles.

The CHP is dedicated to reducing incidents of highway violence and encourages anyone who observes aggressive driving or incidents of road rage to call 9-1-1.

The ORCTF’s efforts are consistent with the CHP’s mission to provide the highest level of safety, service, and security to the people of California and are in line with the CHP’s goal to protect life and property.

Organized retail theft incidents may be reported to CHP online at https://www.chp.ca.gov/notify-chp/organized-retail-theft-program.