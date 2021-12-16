Warrior boys 11th in CIF cross country meet

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School's boys finished 11th among Division II schools at the CIF San Diego Section cross country championship meet Nov. 20 at Morley Field in San Diego.

Cross country team scores add the positions of a school's first five finishers; the sixth and seventh runners are not scored but can add points to opponents' scores. Fallbrook had a total of 333 points; the score of 10th-place Valhalla was 332 points while Rancho Buena Vista was 12th with 343 points. Seventeen schools had the minimum five runners to obtain a team score.

"We're not pleased with it overall, but 11th is not last," said Fallbrook head coach Marco Arias.

Fallbrook's Devin Huntington, left, is on his way to finishing in 57th place, the second Warrior to complete the race.

The first Warrior across the finish line, senior Dawson Fluck, placed 45th overall with a time of 17:21.7. A time of 17:44.0 gave sophomore Devin Huntington 57th place. The final high school cross country race for senior Lucas Chase included 61st place and a time of 17:49.7. Fisher Phillips became the 74th finisher 18:17.4 after the sophomore began the race. The 101st runner to complete the race, freshman Daniel Wilson, took 19:37.8. Ivan Ixta had a 19:34.8 performance to give the senior 97th place. The 112th-place time of freshman Connor MacMillan was 20:55.2.

"I think we raced where we're at as far as this point of the season," Arias said.

Coronavirus attendance restrictions eliminated the 2020-21 section meet. A school is allowed seven runners. Fallbrook placed ninth in the 2019 meet when five of the Warriors were juniors or seniors. Fluck and Ixta are the only two runners who competed in both the 2019 and 2021 meets.

"We're making progress towards our goal of getting back where we need to be," Arias said. "They gave me all they had, and I respect and appreciate that."