Bonsall CSG approves Lawrence Welk Court yield sign

The Bonsall Sponsor Group approved a yield sign for Lawrence Welk Court at Lawrence Welk Lane.

Normally a sponsor group action is advisory, but because the change involves signage rather than an actual regulatory change the sponsor group’s support will allow the county’s Department of Public Works to post that signage. The sponsor group voted 5-0 in favor of the yield sign Dec. 7.

Two fatal accidents at the intersection of Lawrence Welk Court and Lawrence Welk Lane have recently occurred. Both were attributed to excessive speed along with failure to yield. DPW noticed the two fatality accidents within a relatively short period of time and sought to improve the situation.

Lawrence Welk Court and Lawrence Welk Lane is a T-intersection, so Lawrence Welk Court motorists must yield to the through traffic on Lawrence Welk Lane and no signage had been posted. Guidelines call for a stop sign if the safe approach speed is less than 10 mph and a yield sign if the safe approach speed is between 10 mph and 20 mph. The two drivers involved in the fatal accident were exceeding 20 mph at the intersection.

Review by the county’s Traffic Advisory Committee would only have been necessary had the Bonsall Sponsor Group not provided support for the yield sign. County traffic engineer Zoubir Ouadah asked the sponsor group to take action on the yield sign. The sponsor group’s Oct. 5 and Nov. 2 meetings were canceled, so the yield sign wasn’t approved until Dec. 7.

DPW will install the yield sign after reviewing the sponsor group minutes.