Groupe N. County Toy Drive/Cruise gives back to the community

Hannah Hanford

Writer

The Groupe N. County car club hosted an event on Main Avenue at the Happy Jug, Dec.11. This event brought various car clubs out to participate in a toy drive while celebrating the season of Christmas.

This event had vendors, food, music, and also a special appearance from Santa! The vendors at this event included Beyond A Cup selling desserts and Moonlight Cocktails selling specialized candies to margarita mixes. There was a food truck, Burgers & Tacos, and there was a variety of music. This brought the community of Fallbrook enjoyment and also the spirit of Christmas.

Individuals were able to come out to this event with a $20 unwrapped toy or a $20 donation and enjoy a fun time while also seeing classic cars, hot rods, lowriders, and motorcycles. The proceeds went to a local charity, “Toys for Tots.”

All of this was done for one meaningful reason. “Give back to the community,” said Saul Echeverria, vice president of Groupe N. County car club.

Individuals were able to enjoy an occasion full of fun and conversation, and also know they were making a difference by contributing a gift for the less fortunate children of North County.

From bringing a gift to taking pictures with Santa, to watching the different cars cruise around Fallbrook, this experience gave individuals a time to connect with others from Fallbrook and enjoy a fun event.

“I loved to see everyone take pictures with Santa. Everyone was just hanging out which was cool to see,” vendor Dianah Lopez with Beyond A Cup said. She also added, “I really enjoyed it! Loved meeting new people and seeing some people I haven’t seen in years.”

This celebration brought Fallbrook the spirit of Christmas while giving back to the community.