Soroptimists to hold walkathon to fight human trafficking

VISTA – Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland invites the public to sign up now for their “30 Miles in 30 Days to Fight Human Trafficking” virtual walkathon fundraiser. The Walkathon will begin Jan. 1, 2022 and end on Jan. 30. Participants can register online at bit.ly/3Fbp7ID.

Proceeds raised from the walkathon will be given out as Soroptimist Live Your Dream Education and Training awards to one or more victims of Human Trafficking, depending on the amount raised. Recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, such as books, childcare, tuition and transportation. “We give out several of these awards each year, and some of our past Live Your Dream Awards recipients have been victims of trafficking, so we decided to dedicate at least one award specifically to a trafficking survivor,” said Walkathon co-chair Jackie Huyck. “The more money we raise this January, the more survivors we’ll be able to help.”

“We’re asking our supporters locally and nationwide to pledge online to walk, run or bike a total of 30 miles in January, and to pledge $1 per mile. They can also choose to just donate without walking” said Huyck, the Vista club’s director of public awareness. Participants can pledge individually, join an existing team, or form their own team. “People can get in shape, at a time and place of their own choosing during the month of January, while helping a worthy cause at the same time,” said Huyck.

In addition to the walkathon, the club will be hosting their 16th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk and Event on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at United Methodist Church of Vista at 490 S. Melrose Drive, Vista, with guest speaker San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan. Stephan will speak at around 10:30 a.m. and participants will walk down Melrose Drive about 1-1/2 miles round-trip from the church. Information tables, water and Stop Trafficking signs will be provided and the event is free to the public. Masks will be required for the indoor portion.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness month and similar events are being held throughout the county. For more information visit http://www.soroptimistvista.org or email [email protected] or call 760-683-9427.

Submitted by Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland.