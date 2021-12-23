University of Cumberlands announces fall dean's list

WILLIAMSBURG, Kentucky – In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.

Those students who made the dean's list include two Fallbrook residents, Christian Miller and Caitlin Miller.

To be eligible for the dean's list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade-point average of

3.50, and be in good academic standing.

Submitted by the University of the Cumberlands.