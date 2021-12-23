Pala Casino Spa Resort supports Toys for Tots as a national donor

Members of the Pala Tribe and Pala Casino present a donation of $5000 to members of the U.S. Marine Corps for Toys for Tots, Dec. 9.

PALA – The Pala Band of Mission Indians and Pala Casino Spa Resort are proud to support Toys for Tots this holiday season as a National Donor through a $5,000 donation. The Toys for Tots program provides toys for children in need during the holidays.

"We know the severe effects that COVID has had on children and families in our community and around the world," said Robert Smith, chairman of the Pala Band of Mission Indians. "Pala is happy to help support an organization that makes such a great difference."

Members of the Pala Tribe and Pala Casino presented the donation to members of the U.S. Marine Corps Thursday, Dec. 9. The U.S. Marine Corps presented Pala with a Commander's Award certificate in recognition of the donation.

"Toys for Tots is extremely thankful for the generosity shown by Pala Casino and the Pala Band of Mission Indians that helps the Marine Corps spread holiday cheer to children in need," said Staff Sergeant Nunez.

The Pala Tribe and Pala Casino are committed to providing support for local communities and organizations during the holidays and throughout the year.

For more information about Toys for Tots, visit http://www.toysfortots.org/.

To learn more about Pala Casino Spa Resort, visit http://www.palacasino.com/.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa Resort.