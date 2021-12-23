Monarch butterfly sees 100X increase in numbers

the monarch was officially listed as an endangered or threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, Dec. 15, 2020.

FALLBROOK – The Monarch Butterfly is making a comeback. This year, thanks to the help of environmental organizations like Wings of Change here in Fallbrook, and many others throughout the country, the beautiful iconic butterfly may not be endangered after all.

Volunteers have counted over 200,000 monarch butterflies this year clustering among trees along the California Coast. That is a 100% increase over last year's count of 198. These numbers have not been seen for the last five years here in California. These numbers were collected by the Xerces Society, established in 2006.

Volunteers count monarch butterflies clustering among trees in overwintering sites along the coast of California every year. There are 2 counts: the Thanksgiving Count, (Nov. 13 – Dec. 5) and the New Year's Count, (Dec. 25 – Jan. 9). Last year, in 2020, less than 200 monarchs were counted here in California, a continuation of the rapid decline since 2017. This caused alarm with scientists and activists across the world. Thankfully, Dec. 15, 2020, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that the monarch was officially listed as an endangered or threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.

This year, thanks to conservation efforts across the nation, the Thanksgiving Count totaled over 200,000. Even better news, there have been some newly discovered overwintering sites in Pismo Beach, Santa Cruz, Big Sur, Monterey, Ventura, and Los Angeles. Some have over 20,000 monarchs in one location counted already this year, with more expected before the next count at the end of the year. For a link to all the overwintering sites identified by the Xerces Society, visit https://wingsofchange.us/.

The annual migration of the monarch butterfly is a phenomenon that's been happening for centuries. The monarch is the only butterfly that makes a two-way migration similar to the way birds do. Monarchs overwinter to protect themselves from cold weather, and can fly up to 3,000 miles to reach their winter vacation destinations. Here in California, the overwintering sites are along the coast of California and in recent years they've seen overwintering clusters in the middle of the state rather than the northern parts of the state as seen in previous years.

The increase in monarchs overwintering is a very positive move in the right direction, however they are far from where they used to be. Back in the 1980s, hundreds of thousands of monarchs overwintered in California and in Mexico. Many of the new overwintering sites that have been identified are located on private properties, hats off to all of the advocates that are helping bring the butterflies back. Everyone can help, with a few simple steps:

1. Provide milkweed plants for the monarch to lay her eggs on.

2. Trim back non-native milkweed at least twice per year to prevent OE infection.

3. Provide a nectar source nearby.

4. Do not use pesticides.

The monarch is only one of approximately 150 butterflies that can be hosted in yards here in San Diego, and their cousin the moth has many more. Pollinators are essential to the environment, ecosystem and they beautify neighborhoods. Wings of Change staff invite everyone to join them, as they discuss a new butterfly every month, in their Butterfly of the Month Series.

