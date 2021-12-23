Fallbrook Chorale presents the joy of Christmas

Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate
Free TrialSubscribeSign In
Last updated 12/25/2021 at 9:26am
The Fallbrook Chorale performs a "Christmas Festival of Songs and Carols," their annual Christmas show, to a crowd of joyful audience members at Sonrise Christian Fellowship Church, Dec. 11.
111 W. Alvarado St.Suite 200Fallbrook, CA 92028Ph: (760) 723-7319
© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.
Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021
Reader Comments(0)