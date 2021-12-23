Fallbrook school boards elect new officers

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

New officers were elected Monday, Dec. 13, at meetings of both the elementary and high school boards in Fallbrook. Trustees traditionally select new board officers each December.

For the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, Suzanne Lundin was reelected president. She served this position the second half of this year, replacing Caron Lieber. Also chosen by the board on Dec. 13 were Susan Liebes as vice president and JoAnn Lopez as clerk.

Eddie Jones was selected to be new president by fellow board members of the Fallbrook Union High School District. Jones served as vice president last year and began his four-year term as a trustee in 2020.

Diane Summers served this year as school board president and trustees voted her to be vice president next year. Trustee Oscar Caralampio was selected to be clerk and Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez was chosen to be secretary.

Jones, a captain with the North County Fire Protection District, led most of the Dec. 13 meeting, but was also on duty. His crew watched the meeting in the audience as the fire engine sat outside and, midway through the meeting, he excused himself and left with the firefighters for non-emergency business.