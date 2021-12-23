Joe's Paving given Vallecitos Elementary School parking lot resurfacing contract

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Joe’s Paving Company has been given the Vallecitos School District contract to resurface the parking lots at Vallecitos Elementary School.

A 3-0 Vallecitos School District board vote Dec. 14, with Terese Kristensen and Martin Kurland absent, approved the contract for the asphalt work. Joe’s Paving, which is based in Valley Center, will be paid $51,627.

“We don’t want them to become a hazard, so we’re going to be proactive and get some repairs done,” said Vallecitos School District Business Manager Linda Miller.

Joe’s Paving will remove 10,130 square feet of failed asphalt in the parking areas, pave the open areas with 3 inches of hot mix asphalt, and roll the asphalt for compaction. The parking spaces will be restriped to the existing layout and will include up to 40 parking spaces and one space meeting Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Tree roots will be removed to a maximum depth of 6 inches.