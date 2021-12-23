Waldron presents check to NCFPD

Present for the check presentation to North County Fire are, from left, board member Jeff Egkan, board vice-president David Kennedy, board member Ken Munson, Fire Chief/CEO Keith McReynolds, Assemblywoman Marie Waldron, board president John Van Doorn and board member Cindy Acosta. Village News/Courtesy photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

State Assemblywoman Marie Waldron attended the Dec. 14 North County Fire Protection District board meeting and presented a $900,000 check to the fire district.

"That was a big deal," said NCFPD fire chief Keith McReynolds. "We certainly appreciate that Assemblymember Waldron worked with state advocates to secure funding for our district."

The money will be used to replace NCFPD Station 3 in Rainbow. The North County Fire Protection District was created in 1986 when the Fallbrook Fire Protection District merged with the county service area which provided fire protection to Rainbow and Gavilan Mountain was added to the new district.

The Rainbow Volunteer Fire Department retained its autonomy, and the Rainbow fire station became NCFPD Station 6. The station was renamed Station 3 in 2018 when the original Station 3 in Olive Hill was closed due to the relocation of Station 5 in Bonsall. The Rainbow Volunteer Fire Department was consolidated into the North County Fire Protection District in 2018. Because the Rainbow fire station utilized a volunteer fire department, living quarters were not incorporated into the design.

The October 2020 NCFPD board meeting included approval of a Facilities Replacement Plan which calls for a temporary Station 3 facility. The new modular building will have about 2,000 square feet of living space. The existing fire station will remain and will be used for such functions as storage, laundry facilities, and an exercise and a fitness area.

The state funding will allow for a permanent fire station. "We're developing a plan right now," McReynolds said.

McReynolds has targeted the Jan. 25 NCFPD board meeting for district approval of that plan.

"We certainly appreciate our local representatives advocating for special districts," McReynolds said.

The County of San Diego has a Neighborhood Reinvestment Program which is intended to provide grants to nonprofit organizations for the furtherance of public purposes at the regional and community levels. In addition to non-profit organizations, county supervisors can also fund schools and fire departments, and supervisors can also use money from their budgets to supplement other county funding for specific county projects such as parks, roads, and libraries. Each county supervisor recommends the allocation of his or her Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funds, although those allocations must be approved by a majority of the board. Supervisor Jim Desmond recommended the use of some of his District Five budget for NCFPD needs.

"Their efforts make a huge impact on our funding for operations, and we appreciate their support," McReynolds said. "We're very appreciative of the local and state representatives who are advocating for us."