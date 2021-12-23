Lucy Warren Smyth passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in San Diego, California. She was 93 years old.

Born in Echo, Oregon, on Nov. 7, 1928, to Preston Smith Hollomon and Ruth Melissa Nichols Hollomon, she graduated from Hermiston High School in 1946 as class valedictorian. Lucy was a musician at heart and during high school played trumpet in the concert band and also played piano, accompanying the chorus and playing swing music in a dance band. She attended the University of Oregon for three years, then moved to California and finished her education with a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Redlands.

Lucy's career began as an elementary school teacher and continued for several years when she met Faus Argo Smyth. They married on Jan. 29, 1963, and moved to Fallbrook, California in 1968 where they lived for over 50 years.

During this time, Lucy had a successful career in real estate and loved it so much that she continued to list and sell properties until the remarkable age of 80. During her active years as a broker, she loved nothing more than helping people find the right home to fulfill their family dreams and would work tirelessly to make sure that each client was truly delighted with their purchase.

Throughout her life, Lucy was engaged with the community. She loved to sing in the church choir and would regularly burst into song at random times when the spirit moved her. She was an avid reader, an attribute instilled by her father, and was a member of the same book club for close to 50 years.

She was a passionate bridge player and played with two clubs, but perhaps her greatest commitment was to the philanthropic sisterhood P.E.O., which she joined in 1963, and over the years held every office at least once. including vice-president at the age of 84.

Above all, Lucy loved her family and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, characterized by her family as "the sharp-witted, strong-headed and bold-hearted matriarch of the family who never missed an opportunity to make you laugh and fill you with love." She will be greatly missed but her spirit will live on in everyone who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her three children: daughter Cynthia Parker of West Warwick, Rhode Island; daughter Dianne (John) Lefferts of San Diego: and son Matthew (Mia) Smyth of Fallbrook; grandchildren Jennifer (David) Tetley, Natalie (Christopher) Bridle, and Melyssa (Joseph) Picciano; great-grandchildren Ethan Bostic, Madelynne Tetley, and Cameron Bridle; nephew Michael (Lynne) Hollomon of Milwaukie, Oregon; and many nieces and nephews from the Smyth side of the family.

The family will host a Celebration of Life for Lucy in Fallbrook at the Sonrise Christian Fellowship in Fallbrook on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 1 p.m., reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to one of her favorite charities: Father Joe's Villages, St. Vincent de Paul Inc., located at 3350 E Street, San Diego, CA 92102.