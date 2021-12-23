Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

I’m focused on reflection and gratitude this holiday season. As I reflect on the changes brought in 2020 and 2021, there’s a lot I’ve missed in light of our new normal. I’ve missed going out to our different communities in District 5 and interacting with all of our wonderful constituents. While we’ve returned to some normal activites, it’s still not feeling entirely the same. I am grateful, because this year we’ve been able to hold some revitalization meetings in person. I've attended numerous Christmas parades and lighting of Christmas trees. Last year was hard, but it feels like we are making progress.

One of the biggest things I’ve learned during the COVID-19 pandemic is not to take the small things for granted. Three years ago, we were having a holiday open house in my Vista office with constituents coming together and spending time with our District 5 team. Last year, we weren’t able to have a similar event, but this year we had a wonderful Holiday Open House!

Politics in 2021 were inescapable for most of us. This is the perfect time of year to set our differences aside and come together. In the coming year, while COVID will surely still be prevalent, I’m going to get back to basics of county government for the people of North County. Safe communities, quality roads and infrastructure, addressing homelessness, mental health and addiction for families and those who can’t help themselves, protecting taxpayers…we will continue to work for the people of North County!

Merry Christmas to all. I can’t wait for the new year. I can’t wait to see everyone out in our community, and I can’t wait to see you, in person, again!